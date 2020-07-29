You are here: Home / transportation / Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

July 29, 2020 by Leave a Comment

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning July 28, 2020, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

  • Amazon Avenue, East of Amnest Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for weeds abatement)
  • Bannon Creek Drive, between Azevedo Drive and Crossmill Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for bollards installation)
  • Bridgecreek Drive, between Crossmill Way and Truxel Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Carberry Way at Arundel Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Crossmill Way, between Sagemill Way and Bannon Creek Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Del Paso Road at Five Star Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • E Commerce Way at Arena Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signals and lighting maintenance)
  • Mill Oak Way, between Truxel Road and Pebblewood Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repairs)
  • Morell Street at Rivermont Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repairs)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Norcross Drive at Haggin Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Norcross Drive at Belgrade Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • North Avenue, between Mahogany and Kern Streets (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for street maintenance)
  • Sagemill Way, between Pebblewood Drive and Crossmill Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Truxel Road, between Natomas Crossing Drive and Gateway Park Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Virgil Court at W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Yarwood Way, between Moontree Drive and Kashmir Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Post Views: 409
Filed Under: transportation

Speak Your Mind