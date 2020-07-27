Goodwill Donation Xpress Sites Close in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Both Goodwill Donation Xpress drop off centers in Natomas have closed permanently.

“We just don’t have the working capital to continue with that model,” said Richard Abrusci, president and CEO at Goodwill Industries of Sacramento Valley & Northern Nevada. “Additionally, we don’t have the working capital to staff any of them right now.”

Goodwill Industries has successfully negotiated early termination of its leases for the South Natomas location on Truxel Road as well as the North Natomas location on Natomas Boulevard, Abrusci confirmed Monday.

The North Natomas location has already been emptied and signage removed from the site in the Park Place II shopping center. On Monday a Goodwill employee was working to clear the South Natomas location in the San Juan Village shopping center.

Goodwill Industries was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Abrusci said the decision to close about 60 Donation Xpress sites is meant to help the non-profit organization remain financially viable for years to come.

“They are not revenue generating locations for us,” he said of the donation drop off centers located throughout the greater Sacramento area and northern Nevada.

Goodwill Industries has reopened most retail locations where donations can be made during specific times. The closest locations to the Natomas community are in Woodland or West Sacramento, Abrusci said.

Looking ahead, Abrusci said Goodwill Industries will have to continue to build on its retail model to provide services back into the community.

Said Abrusci, “We are really hoping to get into the North Natomas neighborhood with an actual store.”

Goodwill retail stores provide on-the-job training to people with disabilities, people with disadvantages and others having a hard time finding employment.