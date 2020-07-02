Fry’s in Natomas Closed Until Further Notice

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Fry’s Electronics store in Natomas has closed until further notice.

According to an employee who answered the telephone at the Northgate Boulevard location, all stock has been relocated to the store in Roseville. The Frys.com website lists the Natomas store as “temporarily closed.”

The employee said the store’s closure was not permanent.

Fry’s was one of three dozen Natomas-area business vandalized and/or looted during the early hours of June 1.

The store had continued to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic with temporary hours for in-store pickup.

In October 2019, company officials insisted Fry’s was not closing despite empty shelves in Natomas and the company’s other locations. Online reports indicate that the lack of inventory reflect Fry’s switch to a consignment business model.

Fry’s was founded in 1985 in Sunnyvale, California as a one-stop-shopping option for the hi-tech professional. The Natomas location previously operated as an Incredible Universe store until it was sold to Fry’s in the mid- to late-1990s.