Friends of Hit-and-Run Victim Offer $5K Reward

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Friends of the man killed in a hit-and-run accident in Natomas are offering a $5,000 reward to help identify the driver who fled the scene.

Steven Chigaekwu Austin, 32, was crossing West El Camino Avenue on July 12 when he was struck by a vehicle at about 2:41 p.m.

“We want the person locked up,” said Brandi Williams, Austin’s girlfriend. “We felt like if we gave an incentive, maybe we’d get more details from someone who may have seen something or knows someone who did it.”

Friends pitched in for the $5,000 reward seeking information which leads to the successful arrest, and conviction, of the person who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, Williams said.

Austin, a truck driver who lived in East Sacramento, was headed to the 7-11 store on Northgate Boulevard when the accident occurred, Williams said. He was in the area to pick up lunch for himself and friends from Naija Cuisine two blocks away.

The Sacramento Police Dept. said last week that the vehicle which hit Austin had been located, but that they had not yet identified the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

A roadside memorial created by Austin’s friends is near where he died, with dozens of candles, balloons, and a few photographs. A flyer pleading for help identifying the driver is posted as well.

One of Austin’s friends Mohammed Jagun has created a GoFundMe campaign which has raised more than $24,000 which will be used to return his body to family in Nigeria for burial, Williams said.

An online petition has also been created calling for installation of red light and traffic cameras at the intersection of West El Camino Avenue and Northgate Boulevard has been created by Delilah Lawson.

Williams said she has seen one car accident and pedestrians nearly hit two separate times at the intersection while there to visit the roadside memorial.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this hit-and-run collision to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.