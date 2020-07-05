Fireworks Spark Natomas Meadows Garage Fire

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Firefighters responded to 252 calls throughout the city on the 4th of July, according to Sacramento Fire Dept. officials.

In all, there were 12 structure and 31 vegetation fires in Sacramento.

In Natomas, a structure fire on the 1600 block of South Breezy Meadow Way started when used fireworks placed in a bucket of water reignited. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the garage and the family of three who live in the two-story home escaped with no injuries.

Throughout the evening and early morning hours vegetation fires were reported near Natomas Crossing Drive, Natoma Street and Haggin Street.

Citywide, firefighters were called to 53 car, dumpster and fence fires, officials said.

Throughout the night dumpster and/or garbage fires were reported at 3351 Duckhorn Drive, twice at 4101 Innovator Drive 4500 Truxel Road and the 1100 block of West El Camino.

A small fire on Montview Way and Edmonton Drive which burned some grass and fencing was extinguished quickly.