Election 2020: Race for Natomas School Board

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Three spots are on the November ballot for the Natomas Unified School District board of trustees.

The candidate filing period opened last week on July 13 and continues through 5 p.m. on August 7.

Incumbents Susan Heredia, Scott Dosick and Micah Grant have all confirmed with The Natomas Buzz their plans to run for reelection.

As of Friday, Grant was the only candidate to pull papers to run for a school board seat, according to a Sacramento County Elections spokesperson. None of the incumbents had yet filed and completed the process to be on the November 3, 2020 ballot.

This will be school board veteran Heredia’s sixth run for a spot on the Natomas Unified dais. First elected in 2000, Heredia was one of five candidates vying for three seats on the board in 2016. She won with more than 25% of the vote in 2016, according to BallotPedia.

Dosick was first elected to the Natomas Unified school board in 2012 and was reelected in 2016 with more than 22% of the vote, BallotPedia numbers show. Dosick currently serves as board vice president.

Freshman board member Grant was one of three newcomers who ran in 2016. He earned more than 19% of the vote to secure the third seat on the dais.

The school board oversees the Natomas Unified School District’s 14 school sites. (Independent charter schools have their own governing boards.)

If an incumbent fails to file for office by the August 7 deadline, a five-calendar day extension period begins during which any qualified person other than the incumbent, may file to run for a school board post.

The Voter Registration and Elections office is located at 7000 65th Street, Suite A, in Sacramento and is offering Online Appointment Scheduling on its website.

For more information on candidate filing visit the Candidate and Election Resources page or contact Campaign Services at (916) 875-6276.