Sacramento International Airport to Receive $9.8 Million for Safety Project

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Sacramento County Airport Systems will receive $9.8 million to construct an aircraft rescue and firefighting building at Sacramento International Airport, it was announced today.

“Sacramento International Airport is a catalyst for economic growth and mobility throughout our region and beyond,” said Congresswoman Doris Matsui via a joint press release from her office and the Sacramento County Airport System. “As our nation recovers from this pandemic and we see the resurgence of our travel and tourism sectors, we must make sure that we equip our airport with the facilities it needs to be as safe and efficient as possible.”

The project will see construction of a 20,740 square foot aircraft rescue and a firefighting building to help the airport meet safety requirements as well as extend the life of the equipment by protecting it from weather conditions.

Just over $1.9 million of the funding comes from the CARES Act. Another $2.7 million in funding is from the FAA’s annual Airport Improvement Program and the balance from discretionary monies, according to the press release.

“The health and safety of our customers remains the highest priority for the Department of Airports,” said Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County’s Director of Airports. “The new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Station will protect critical life-saving equipment from adverse weather conditions and it will ensure Sacramento International Airport continues to meet all FAA and County safety requirements.”