New Closure on Garden Highway Effective Monday

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The current road closure of Garden Highway between Interstate 5 and Gateway Oaks Drive in Natomas is set to end tomorrow, June 20, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced.

But starting Monday, June 22, Natomas motorists will face a new detour with a road closure along Garden Highway between Truxel Road and the Interstate 5 northbound ramps.

This 24-hour, 7 days a weeks full closure of the roadway is scheduled to continue until August 31, 2020 , according to the Army Corps.

Detour signage will be in place to direct drivers around the new Garden Highway closure via Truxel Road, West El Camino Avenue, and Gateway Oaks Drive.

Access to Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps will be available from west side of I-5. Access to Discovery Park from Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive will be closed.

The bike path under Interstate 5 atop the levee will also remain closed and cyclists will continue to be detoured.

This newest road closure on Garden Highway is to allow the Army Corps to complete a section of flood risk reduction work. Crews will be completing a section of a cutoff seepage wall between Natomas Park Drive and Interstate 5.

Discovery Park will be accessible from Jibboom Street off the Richards Boulevard exit from Interstate 5.