Natomas Street Race Ends in Crash into Home

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

An apparent street race in Natomas Saturday morning ended with one car hitting a home.

At about 10:47 a.m. on June 6 Sacramento Police responded to a report of a vehicle into a building at the corner of North Park and Northborough drives.

According to witnesses, two vehicles were traveling westbound on North Park Drive at a high rate of speed, failing to stop at multiple marked intersections. Evidence on the scene supported witness reports that the vehicles were racing, according to police.

Police said that when the first vehicle attempted to pass the second vehicle in the turn lane, without stopping for a stop sign, she hit a third vehicle which was was driving lawfully on the roadway. Witnesses described the third vehicle, a pickup truck, as having been T-boned during the collision.

Both the first and second vehicles then crashed through a cinder block wall on the northwest corner of North Park and Northborough drives. The two vehicles traveled up into the yard of the residence with one hitting the home there, police said.

According to police, the driver of the second vehicle fled the scene on foot. It was later determined that they had been driving a stolen vehicle.

Police said the 15-year-old driver of the first vehicle repeatedly gave false statements to officers on the scene.

All three vehicles appeared to be a total loss and injuries on scene were minimal, police said.