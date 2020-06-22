You are here: Home / transportation / Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

June 22, 2020 by 1 Comment
Image of road with three cement blockades and "Road Closed" sign in foreground. In background road crews consulting.

City crews are working to extend Natomas Crossing Drive to Firestar Way where the road previously ended at Airport Road. / Photo NatomasBuzz.com

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning June 19, 2020, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

  • Eat Commerce Way, between Marina Dunes Way and W Elkhorn Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Elkhart Street, between Swadly Way and Mabry Drive periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for curb ramp construction)
  • Natomas Crossing Drive at Airport Road (periodic closures to traffic for street improvements construction work)
  • San Juan Road, between Miramonte Drive and Soda Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for street maintenance)
  • Urbana Way, between Montree Drive and Yardis Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts grinding and paving)

Comments

  1. arickie says:
    June 22, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    So how will bicycle riders get across the American river if the entrance to Discovery park from Garden Highway is closed? I-5?

