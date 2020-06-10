Nation’s Closed Due to COVID-19 Positive Worker

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Nation’s Giant Burgers in Natomas has closed temporarily because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution – and following health guidelines – we are closed while everyone on the staff gets tested,” said Patrick Marasco, Vice President of Business Development for Nation’s. “So far things look good.”

The restaurant closed to the public on Tuesday, June 9.

According to Marasco, there have been no positive tests beyond that of the quarantined employee.

Marasco said the employee who tested positive did not interface with customers at the Natomas restaurant and had not worked since June 1.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there currently is no evidence of anyone contracting the virus that causes COVID-19 after touching food containers and food packaging. Any Nation’s customers who are concerned about possible exposure to the virus are advised to consult with their physician.

“Fortunately the employee followed guidance by staying home at first signs of feeling sick,” said Marasco. “We are optimistic that the team will be able to return soon once they receive test results.”

Marasco added that Nation’s has performed a specialized cleaning of the Natomas restaurant. It is possible the restaurant could reopen no later than Friday, he said.

Nation’s opened its newest location in Natomas for to-go and delivery orders on May 19 and had not yet started offering dine-in service.