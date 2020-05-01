Vice Mayor Seeks Seniors for New Food Program

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento Vice Mayor Jeff Harris’ office seeks help identifying seniors who aren’t already participating in a public nutrition program and who may benefit from the state’s new Great Plates Delivered Program.

In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 19 stay-at-home order, the California Office of Emergency Services developed the Great Plates Delivered Program to make sure that older and high-risk Californians have regular access to prepared meals delivered by local restaurants.

The new program will provide meals to adults 65 and older and adults 60-64 who are at high-risk, who are unable to access meals while staying at home, and who are not eligible for other publicly-funded nutrition programs.

Harris’ office is helping compile a list of seniors who may benefit from this program. The Vice Mayor represents South Natomas, Gardenland, Northgate, East Sacramento, River Park, Sacramento State, the Downtown Railyards, and the River District on the Sacramento City Council.

The program is also meant to support local restaurants and other food providers who have closed or struggle to remain open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify for meals, participants must be:

Age 65 or older, or otherwise at high-risk as defined by Centers for Disease Control;

Age 60 or older who are at high risk includes those who are medically fragile;

Have been exposed to or contracted COVID19 but do not require hospitalization (no age limit);

Must not be currently receiving assistance through public nutrition programs or Home Delivered Meals;

Unable to prepare meals or do not have access to food resources as a result of self-isolation and abiding by the governor’s stay-at-home order;

Live alone or with one other program-eligible adult; and

Do not have family or community support systems to provide them with consistent access to food resources or prepare meals on their behalf.

Harris’ office is asking those who are eligible and interested in receiving meals to complete this online form at https://forms.gle/XhzR1jeSsbqNFfzc7.

Restaurants who are interested in participating in the Great Plates Delivered” also known as “Meals for the Moment: Restaurants Serving Seniors” program, please complete the online form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfaE_Aleer7CBdESLigCDPbIuxGACaUzl99cJtshBvTrbimew/viewform.

The city has also created has also created a blank spreadsheet people can use to cut and paste information for multiple seniors at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZWaSPyckWiYtGwdITTtr7IEuOcSXprP8/view?usp=sharing. Download the form, make your edits, and send it to [email protected].