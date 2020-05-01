Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing in Natomas

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

One man is dead after a stabbing incident Thursday night in Natomas.

Sacramento police officers responded to reports that an adult male had been stabbed on the 1800 block of Club Center Drive at about 10:30 p.m. on April 30.

Officers responding to the scene reported the victim suffered “multiple stab wounds.”

Sacramento firefighters also responded to the scene to aid the victim, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

According to a police spokesperson the investigation is active and the circumstances which lead up to the stabbing are still being examined. Detectives are conducting a neighborhood canvass for possible witnesses and evidence.

According to police Capt. Steve Oliveira, all parties involved in the incident know he other.

“This is not a stranger incident,” he said.

At press time, no suspects were in custody.

Homicide detectives believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe that there is an active threat to the community, posted police Lt. Eric Forbeck in a post on social media site Nextdoor, adding that he incident did not appear to be gang related.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.