Chamber Partners with City to Hand Out Masks

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Officials are distributing thousands of disposable masks citywide to help local businesses reopening to the public.

The effort kicked off with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Vice Mayor Jeff Harris participating in curbside pick-up of the first masks on Thursday, May 21 at the South Natomas Community Center.

“These masks will be essential in protecting workers and patrons alike,” said Harris, who represents Gardenland, Northgate and most of south Natomas on the city council. “This is an essential tool for reopening our businesses and getting people back to work. We have a new normal for awhile, and masks are a part of it.”

Sacramento businesses can receive up to 10 free disposable masks per employee. All businesses will be given a one-time allocation. Businesses will be asked to provide a business name, address, business operating tax certificate number, a point of contact and the number of masks received.

Masks are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The masks are being provided by the California Department of Public Health.

The city of Sacramento is partnering with local chambers of commerce, including the Natomas Chamber of Commerce and North Sacramento Chamber of Commerce, as well as Property Business Improvement Districts, to distribute masks.

The Natomas Chamber of Commerce has 16,000 masks for its member organizations. The chamber will be distributing masks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, May 23 in the parking lot at 2280 Del Paso Road. If any masks are leftover, the chamber will hold a second distribution on Saturday, May 30.

“We’re excited to distribute the masks to our local business owners and their staff,” said Alyssa Lopez-Lozano, the chamber’s second vice president. “Members or not; it’s an honor for us to help keep our community safe. Our business community plays a vital role in why Natomas is so amazing.”

Businesses may also pick up masks at the South Natomas Community Center, located 2921 Truxel Road, during curbside pickup hours or by making an appointment with 311.

Drop-by curbside pickup hours at the center are from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, excluding Memorial Day. The community center will also distribute via appointments from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Recipients will not need to exit their vehicles to receive their masks, and signage will direct them at each location.

“As we look at safe practices to get some businesses back open, the city is providing masks to help small and local businesses,” said Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby, who represents north Natomas on the city council. “At this time masks are still optional in Sacramento, but many businesses are requiring them for their employees.”