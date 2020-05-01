Ask Capt. Oliveira: Update on Natomas Collision

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“Last October, there was a terrible car accident at Natomas and Club Center Drive in the early evening. There has been no update for a while, and I wonder if the woman that was hit is doing OK, and what happened to the person that hit her? Any update is appreciated. Thank you.” -St Gu

Dear Reader,

The accident you are referring to occurred on Oct. 13, 2019 at approximately 5:15 p.m. It was a violent collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Natomas Boulevard and Club Center Drive. Both parties were seriously injured and transported to the hospital.

Askari Morris was later arrested and is facing felony charges to include DUI and reckless driving resulting in great bodily injury. Our Major Collision Investigation Unit sergeant mentioned that it was a miracle the other driver survived the collision. She is recovering from her injuries. Morris is currently scheduled to appear in court on May 20, 2020.

—Capt. Oliveira

