Five Below Inc. to Open New Store in Natomas

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Discount chain Five Below Inc. has signed a lease to open a new store in Natomas.

Construction is expected to get under way next week at the new location 3641 North Freeway Boulevard in the Promenade at Sacramento Gateway shopping center.

The store will occupy the 10,816 square-foot space, between Big 5 and Off Broadway Shoes, which housed Pier 1 Imports before it closed in March 2016.

Five Below Inc. is a chain of specialty discount stores which sells products that cost up to $5 as well as some items from $6 to $10. The store sells trading cards, sports related items, games, toys, fashion accessories, bath and body related items, candy, snacks, beverages, home decor, school supplies and stationery, books, accessories for electronic devices, DVDs, computer software, novelty items and gag items.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA the chain opened its first store in October 2002 started expanding in 2011. Five Below Inc. went public in 2012 and now reports 900 stores located across the United States with more in the works, including at least two additional locations in the Sacramento area.

Remodeling construction at the Natomas site includes mechanical, electrical and plumbing work, new shelving, fire protection, reconfiguring the interior layout, relocating accessible bathrooms and other finishes.