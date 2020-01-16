Two Injured in Fire at Natomas Homeless Camp

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Two people are being treated for burn injuries after a propane tank exploded at a homeless encampment this morning in Natomas.

The incident occurred at about 7 a.m. on Jan. 16 near San Juan Road and Zenobia Way. Two people were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Sacramento Fire Dept.

A small grass fire was also started by the explosion, but it was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, fire officials reported via Twitter. The cause of the incident will be determined once the investigation is completed.