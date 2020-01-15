Tip Line Created for Man Headed to Natomas

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento Police detectives seek information regarding the disappearance of 25-year old, Alexander Holden.

Holden was last seen in the early morning hours of December 31, 2019 in the down Sacramento area. He was believed to be on foot, heading to the Natomas area of north Sacramento.

Holden is 6’2” tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan pullover, long sleeve shirt.

Police investigators request that anyone submitting tips regarding Holden’s disappearance use the following telephone number:

(916) 732-0100

The tip line was created so information can be streamlined to detectives and persons providing information can remain anonymous.

Investigators continue to follow-up on any information they receive regarding this case. The Department continues to seek assistance from the community, encouraging anyone with information to utilize the established tip line.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts, or disappearance, of Holden are encouraged to contact the Sacramento Police Dept.