Seen in Natomas: Sikh Awareness Month

Students from three Natomas-area schools painted the “Authors of Our Own Destiny” interactive sculpture earlier this week in honor of Sikh Awareness Month.

Sikh Awareness Month is celebrated throughout November and will be the topic of a community presentation from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the North Natomas Library, 4660 Via Ingoglia, in Sacramento.

NP3 High School freshman Adi Rooprai came up with the design concept for the painting and Natomas Charter School PFAA freshman Allison Bariel and NP3 High freshman Dasha Hextell helped bring the concept to life. The trio were joined by Heron students Josh Rooprai and Jai Rooprai as well as NP3 Elementary student Atiksh Mehta.

Community Members Satty Rai and Sumiti Mehta organized the painting project which was sponsored by the Natomas Schools Foundation.

Authors of Our Own Destiny is located on Del Paso Road adjacent to the American River College satellite campus and North Natomas Library. This interactive public art installation can be painted on by anyone, at anytime, no reservations or approval required before hand. Check out more previous paintings here.