Power Outage in South Natomas

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A vehicle accident has left about 15 customers without power in South Natomas today, Nov. 23.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a vehicle collided with a power pole on the 2400 block of Northgate Boulevard. Three passengers reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash which took out power at about 11:19 a.m.

The accident also impacted traffic at the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and West El Camino.