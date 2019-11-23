Natomas Realtors Collect Coats for Homeless

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

For the ninth consecutive year, Lyon Real Estate turned its Natomas office into a collection center during the month of October for new and slightly used coats. A total of 72 coats were collected from agents, staff and the community and donated to Loaves & Fishes.

“It is not overstating to say that this is a life-saving effort that you’re doing here,” said Kala Haley-Clark, development director at Loaves & Fishes. “Thank you Lyon Real Estate!”

Loaves & Fishes provides life-changing support for local homeless guests with daily meals, outreach programs, pet services, clothing donations, and more.

“We’re very proud of the Natomas team’s determination in giving back to their community,” said Pat Shea, Lyon president. “Through their efforts, many locals will be able to experience the gift of warm coats this winter.”

All Lyon Real Estate offices participated in the coat drive, collecting 9,743 coats for local charities in the Greater Sacramento Area.