Girl Scouts from Natomas troops 1079 and 1290 and their families packed Thanksgiving food boxes at the Yolo Food Bank Thursday, Nov. 21. More than 75 volunteers were on hand to assemble nearly 500 full-meal boxes, which will be distributed to neighbors in need in the coming week.
Natomas Cares: Girl Scouts Give Back
November 23, 2019
