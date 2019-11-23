You are here: Home / natomas cares / Natomas Cares: Girl Scouts Give Back

November 23, 2019

Photo Courtesy Lori Bachand

Girl Scouts from Natomas troops 1079 and 1290 and their families  packed Thanksgiving food boxes at the Yolo Food Bank Thursday, Nov. 21. More than 75 volunteers  were on hand to assemble nearly 500 full-meal boxes, which will be distributed to neighbors in need in the coming week.

