Natomas Libraries Host Election Events for Kids

Every voice matters, especially the youngest ones.

To engage children in the process of voting, the Sacramento Public Library will be adding a small election to its regular toddler storytime. Each and every child will have the opportunity to cast their vote — for their favorite storybook character. This activity is intended for children ages 0-5 years old and will be held 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at the South Natomas Library, 2901 Truxel Road, in Sacramento.

Teens from the Library’s Teen Advisory Board on Tuesday will also pre-register fellow teens to vote in 2020, giving them a chance to experience a polling center on Election Day, in addition to being ready to vote in the next presidential election. This event is intended for youth ages 16-17 and is spearheaded by Lauren Kim and backed by the Teen Advisory Board, which chose pre-registering peers for the 2020 election to be their annual project.

On Election Day, Nov. 6 teens may pre-register 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the North Natomas Library, 4660 Via Ingoglia, in Sacramento and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Natomas Library, 2901 Truxel Road, in Sacramento.

