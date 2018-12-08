Applications Sought for Natomas Schools Foundation Computer Grants

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Natomas Schools Foundation will award 15 Chromebooks to help deserving local students further their education.

Applicants must attend schools within Natomas Unified School District boundaries, be in 5th grade or higher, and have a minimum grade point average of 2.0.

Candidates will be judged on the basis of academic performance and potential, leadership potential, service to others, and a need for a computer to improve or maintain their school performance.

Applications must be completed and delivered by Nov. 30 to the school district office, located at 1901 Arena Boulevard in Sacramento.

