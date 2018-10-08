Natomas Students Run to Raise Money for Field Trips and More

by

NP3 students participate in last year’s Treasure Run. / Courtesy Photo

BY ISABEL MARIE PENMAN

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep students will participate in the charter school’s second annual Treasure Run tomorrow, Sept. 19.

The entire NP3 student body, which includes about 1,435 kindergarteners through 12th graders, will meet at the high school’s track field to raise funds for field trips and new Chromebooks.

In an effort “to build unity among the varying grade levels” high school classes will be paired up with middle and elementary school classes, according to Melissa Mori, NP3 High School principal. The older students will run with and cheer on the younger students.

All students will get the chance to watch the high school’s dance team perform on the field and meet the high school mascot.

A “Talk Like a Pirate” contest will also take place during the run in recognition of National Talk Like a Pirate Day. Students of all ages will perform their best pirate voices in front of a panel of judges for the chance to win prizes.

Students were given pledge sheets prior to the run to collect donations from family and friends. The goal is to raise $2,000.