Farewell to Natomas Neighbor: Brian Smiley

Brian George Smiley passed away on July 18, 2017, at his home in Sacramento, after a year-long fight against brain cancer.

Brian was born on December 12, 1965, to George S. Smiley, an attorney, and Joan Livingston Smiley, a long-time lecturer at Cal State Fullerton.

After graduating from Tustin High School, Brian attended San Diego State University, where he majored in public administration and became a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He studied law at McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific. He then joined the Department of Justice in Sacramento as a deputy attorney general. During his career he rose to the rank of Supervising Deputy Attorney General and argued cases before both the California Supreme Court and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Brian loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking in the Sierras, mountain biking, and fishing; he once ran the California International Marathon at Sacramento and twice he climbed Mt. Shasta. He traveled widely; during college summers he backpacked in Europe with friends and one summer he worked at Calvary Chapel’s conference center in Austria. A trip to Israel was his favorite. As a teen he owned a classic sports car and spent hours pampering it with pals; once they took it north to race it competitively.

Brian was a strong Christian and was active in his church’s Bible study and marriage groups. He read his Bible daily and sometimes gave sermons to small groups at church. Brian had many friends among colleagues, neighbors, church members and classmates. A kind and generous man, he was always available to help others.

Brian is survived by his wife, Lisa Menze Smiley; sons, David George and Jonathan Evan (“Jack”); his mother, Joan; and sister, Ellen. Friends are invited to a celebration of his life at Warehouse Christian Ministries, Sacramento, at 11 a.m. on August 26, 2017.