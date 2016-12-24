Police Recover Stolen Bikes in Natomas

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Sacramento Police Department has located more than 50 bicycles in a Natomas-area storage facility which are believed to be stolen.

On Thursday, April 29 at about 9 a.m., officers responded to Public Storage Units located at 3300 Northgate Boulevard to serve a search warrant involving stolen property.

When officers arrived on scene, they found more than 50 bicycles inside a storage unit. The bikes were booked for safekeeping.

According to police, one suspect has been arrested and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Detectives are currently in the process of conducting an inventory of the recovered bicycles. They will be researching current owner records that may already be on file.

Police said they plan to release more details this week in an effort to reunite owners with their bicycles and request the public’s patience during the process.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this bicycle theft investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.